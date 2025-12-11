Iran FINALLY Gets Access To Top-Secret US GBU-39B Bomb Tech After Botched Israel Strike On Hezbollah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A failed Israeli strike in the Middle East has triggered a major intelligence scare. Lebanese reports claim Hezbollah recovered an unexploded American GBU-39B bomb, photographed it, pulled out its electronics, and sent the components straight to Iran for reverse-engineering. Washington is reportedly furious, with Pentagon officials calling the situation “sensitive.” New reports also say Iran gained access to parts of a massive U.S. GBU-57 bunker-buster after another misfire. If true, Iran may now be studying some of America’s most advanced strike technology — a development that could reshape the region’s military balance.
Mirrored - Times Of India
