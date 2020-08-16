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Global Alert News - #262 - Dane Wigington
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515 views • August 16, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday August 15, 2020.
Todays' news includes mandatory vaccines, ultra high aluminum found in whales, humans, bees, and everything on the planet. US military trying to control countries all over the world. N.Y. people leaving in mass. Engineered drought + crop loss. HAARP
Todays' news includes mandatory vaccines, ultra high aluminum found in whales, humans, bees, and everything on the planet. US military trying to control countries all over the world. N.Y. people leaving in mass. Engineered drought + crop loss. HAARP
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