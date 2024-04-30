Her entire left hemisphere was enlarged, she had difficulty breathing, and her whole body had ulcers

Pitiful Animal





Apr 28, 2024





The entire left hemisphere of the unlucky dog's brain was enlarged due to edema.

She had difficulty breathing, her whole body was sore and covered with stab wounds.

We immediately took poor Tori to safety.

What happened to Tori and who let this happen to her were unknown.

She seemed to have been someone's pet, and then she was thrown out onto the street.

Tori was then safe from the cold weather

She was exhausted and starving. At that time, she was being monitored and cared for 24 hours a day

First thing the next morning, Tori would be transferred to the senior vet to have all possible tests done.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpCW9lQTq60