Zoe Warren Candidate for Lt. Governor | Putting South Carolinians First

Zoe Warren, host of The New American’s 2A For Today show, discusses his campaign for lieutenant governor of the state of South Carolina. Running on the same ticket as Harrison Musselwhite (a.k.a. Trucker Bob), they seek to unseat incumbent Governor Henry Dargan McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette.



Warren discusses how Trucker Bob and him would put South Carolinians first as oppose to the outside “policy perversions” that the McMaster-Evette administration have allowed to drip into the state, such as permitting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to buy real estate in South Carolina. Warren explains how Gov. McMaster thwarted efforts by conservative legislators to stop the CCP from purchasing thousands of acres of land at a time and take pensions out of CCP investment products. Warren also calls out McMaster for implementing and repeatedly reauthorized the same kind of draconian lockdowns and stay-at-home orders as those declared by the Democrat governors in Kentucky, Michigan, and New York.