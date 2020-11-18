Are You Going To Cancel Thanksgiving?

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Across the country authoritarian governors and local officials are imposing new "guidelines" on Americans as they plan for the Thanksgiving holiday later this month. They are using coronavirus as an excuse to cancel the entire holiday season. But slowly a resistance is forming to these petty tyrants. We'll highlight some of that resistance. Also today, new Covid testing tricks and the European crackdown...