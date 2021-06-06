Police In Victoria 'Crossed A Very Dangerous And Scary Line'

Australian Sky News presents a collection of incidents, by the Police in Victoria Australia. It is really bad over there, I will upload one more, which came out last night. In my opinion, this is all because there is what I call a Leftie Leftie Premier running the state, that is a Labour man, which is what I call equivalent to Americas Democrats. Where I live in Western Australia, we also have a Labour Premier, and he also got a taste of power and control, but as I live about an hour out of Perth City and in the country, we, praise God, have been relatively unscathed. Similar things could have happened in Perth, but no footage has come to light yet, as far as I know. Although some people are waking up now, there are quite a number who voted our Premier in, due to the great work he has done under COVID. The scare tactics have worked for these, and they are living in fear. But God says: 1 John 4:18 says: There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.