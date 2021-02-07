© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parallel Universe - CBG Improvisation
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • February 07, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my cigar box guitar to a 120 4/4 drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer. I used the Rock Solid ezx library for the drums with a bit of compression and reverb on the drums. The cigar box guitar has a bit of compression and cathedral reverb on it as well. I also added a marimba track with some rotary effects on it as well as a bell track to act as ambient sound on the left and right ear.
The mood of this song kind of reminds me of the concept of a parallel universe occupying the same exact space just shifted out of vision to the people in each universe. Who knows what sort of overlap could happen and how the two universes might effect each other...
Thanks for listening :-)
The mood of this song kind of reminds me of the concept of a parallel universe occupying the same exact space just shifted out of vision to the people in each universe. Who knows what sort of overlap could happen and how the two universes might effect each other...
Thanks for listening :-)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.