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Parallel Universe - CBG Improvisation
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
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91 views • February 07, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my cigar box guitar to a 120 4/4 drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer. I used the Rock Solid ezx library for the drums with a bit of compression and reverb on the drums. The cigar box guitar has a bit of compression and cathedral reverb on it as well. I also added a marimba track with some rotary effects on it as well as a bell track to act as ambient sound on the left and right ear.
The mood of this song kind of reminds me of the concept of a parallel universe occupying the same exact space just shifted out of vision to the people in each universe. Who knows what sort of overlap could happen and how the two universes might effect each other...

Thanks for listening :-)
Keywords
musicparallel universeexperimentalcigar box guitar
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