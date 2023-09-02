Part 2: The Future Earth Changes Stephanie Patel & Steve Jobs

See more here; https://wp.me/p58EtD-6Mt

Stephanie Patel and Karen discuss the message from the circle of Love portal of the coming earth changes and what we can do about it. Psychic Medium, Author and retired attorney, Stephanie Patel is in telepathic communication with Steve Jobs in the afterlife. She communicates with him and other beings through a portal she calls, the Circle of Love.

Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness? THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain. THANK YOU BIG LOVE ks. 💜

💖 THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with NO Ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom. Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/ Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/520434854822325



SHINE YOUR LIGHT Brightly JOIN US IN THE INNER SANCTUM Join The Inner Sanctum monthly Online Gatherings. Meet some of the wonderful guests KAren has had on ATP Media and be supported by a tribe of like minded spiritual teachers and seekers.

Join here... http://karenswain.com/inner-sanctum/

Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution. Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx

HashTags

#earthchanges #theFuture #environment #climatechange #HumanPotential #Enlightenment #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy #starseed #PsychicAbilities #SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth

