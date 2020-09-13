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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - UFO drops Orbs Update+TPOM vids ++] - OT Chan Live#311
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13 views • September 13, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
0) Gen Chit Chat - About bitcoin how to buy and setup an account with binance.com
and how to send membership to GAB. Also showed the new GAB UFO group there.
open to all truthers not believers or frauds of non-critical thinkers
1) MUFON/TPOM re-visit since its not balloons as more info came to light from Scott Brando. so
a correction is needed and to see why it fooled us.
still its no alien craft. we knew that!
2) TPOM more vids to analze and break down
and see if UFOofinterest has debunked any.
3) Pilot David Fravor vs Mick West FLIR footage debunk
and what the object was according to Mick.
b) Mick shows how distance on 2D camera can fool size of an object
c) Can Radar on a flight jet tell size of Object?
4) Resume MUFON cases with videos and Photos
5) Charles came on via discord,to talk about his orange UFO
sighting then one of a silver black sphere UFO
hanging in the sky before it shoots off super fast
ruling out a balloon.
6) Tbay MUFON Canada came on side chat and
gave us a recent UFO sighting to figure out
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
0) Gen Chit Chat - About bitcoin how to buy and setup an account with binance.com
and how to send membership to GAB. Also showed the new GAB UFO group there.
open to all truthers not believers or frauds of non-critical thinkers
1) MUFON/TPOM re-visit since its not balloons as more info came to light from Scott Brando. so
a correction is needed and to see why it fooled us.
still its no alien craft. we knew that!
2) TPOM more vids to analze and break down
and see if UFOofinterest has debunked any.
3) Pilot David Fravor vs Mick West FLIR footage debunk
and what the object was according to Mick.
b) Mick shows how distance on 2D camera can fool size of an object
c) Can Radar on a flight jet tell size of Object?
4) Resume MUFON cases with videos and Photos
5) Charles came on via discord,to talk about his orange UFO
sighting then one of a silver black sphere UFO
hanging in the sky before it shoots off super fast
ruling out a balloon.
6) Tbay MUFON Canada came on side chat and
gave us a recent UFO sighting to figure out
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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