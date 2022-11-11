11 - LORD's revelations and predictions for rationalists (from THE NEW REVELATION)-360p

Some of the words of the Lord Jesus Christ as prophetically dictated through Inner Word to Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, in the 19th century (excerpts from the extraordinary works known as "The New Revelation"). These are just some of the many Lord's messages of divine grace, especially, addressed to materialists, naturalists, humanists and atheists who deny His existence as the One infinitely loving, wise and merciful God, Who 2000 years ago took the most spiritually restrictive form of an earthly human being in order to save through His own unimaginable sacrifice, all humanity.and, accordingly, all imprisoned creation from the bonds of sin and death.

