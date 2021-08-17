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Get Biblical Understanding #101 - Service
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10 views • August 17, 2021
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COLOSSIANS 1:7-8 As ye also learned of Epaphras our dear fellowservant, who is for you a faithful minister of Christ; Who also declared unto us your love in the Spirit.
COLOSSIANS 3:17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.
COLOSSIANS 3:22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God:
COLOSSIANS 3:23-24 And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.
COLOSSIANS 4:1 Masters, give unto your servants that which is just and equal; knowing that ye also have a Master in heaven.
COLOSSIANS 4:12 Epaphras, who is one of you, a servant of Christ, saluteth you, always labouring fervently for you in prayers, that ye may stand perfect and complete in all the will of God.
COLOSSIANS 4:17 And say to Archippus, Take heed to the ministry which thou hast received in the Lord, that thou fulfil it.
1 THESSALONIANS 1:9 For they themselves show of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God;
1 THESSALONIANS 2:7-8 But we were gentle among you, even as a nurse cherisheth her children: So being affectionately desirous of you, we were willing to have imparted unto you, not the gospel of God only, but also our own souls [lives], because ye were dear unto us.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
COLOSSIANS 1:7-8 As ye also learned of Epaphras our dear fellowservant, who is for you a faithful minister of Christ; Who also declared unto us your love in the Spirit.
COLOSSIANS 3:17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.
COLOSSIANS 3:22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God:
COLOSSIANS 3:23-24 And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.
COLOSSIANS 4:1 Masters, give unto your servants that which is just and equal; knowing that ye also have a Master in heaven.
COLOSSIANS 4:12 Epaphras, who is one of you, a servant of Christ, saluteth you, always labouring fervently for you in prayers, that ye may stand perfect and complete in all the will of God.
COLOSSIANS 4:17 And say to Archippus, Take heed to the ministry which thou hast received in the Lord, that thou fulfil it.
1 THESSALONIANS 1:9 For they themselves show of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God;
1 THESSALONIANS 2:7-8 But we were gentle among you, even as a nurse cherisheth her children: So being affectionately desirous of you, we were willing to have imparted unto you, not the gospel of God only, but also our own souls [lives], because ye were dear unto us.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
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