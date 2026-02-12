Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 232.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls his "spokespeople" and "golden scribes".





"This life has been entrusted to you as an opportunity for your spirit to make merits, therefore, all human thoughts and acts should be within my Law of Love and Justice; but mankind has strayed from the path that my Law points out to them, and it has been necessary to Return to them to remind them of it; For this purpose I have Come to Communicate with you at this time. The purpose of your coming to listen to my Word is to go deeper into my Doctrine and prepare yourselves for spiritual life. Do not come out of curiosity, out of obligation or because you think you are fulfilling that way. Come with the desire to find in each new Lesson one more Revelation, one more Teaching. Take advantage of my Presence, so you will be more prepared to fulfill your mission."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 232, Verse 37





