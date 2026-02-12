BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 232.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls his "spokespeople" and "golden scribes".


"This life has been entrusted to you as an opportunity for your spirit to make merits, therefore, all human thoughts and acts should be within my Law of Love and Justice; but mankind has strayed from the path that my Law points out to them, and it has been necessary to Return to them to remind them of it; For this purpose I have Come to Communicate with you at this time. The purpose of your coming to listen to my Word is to go deeper into my Doctrine and prepare yourselves for spiritual life. Do not come out of curiosity, out of obligation or because you think you are fulfilling that way. Come with the desire to find in each new Lesson one more Revelation, one more Teaching. Take advantage of my Presence, so you will be more prepared to fulfill your mission."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 232, Verse 37


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 232 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
spiritualitytruthspiritualismdoctrinetrinitarianmarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Cassie B.
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada&#8217;s deadliest school shooting since 1989

TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989

Ramon Tomey
Landmark study reveals AI&#8217;s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Landmark study reveals AI’s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy