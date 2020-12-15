© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 127 - The Truth About Walter E. Williams
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • December 15, 2020
When Walter E. Williams passed away last week, the world lost a giant intellectual, prolific columnist, humorist, economist and preacher of the truth about free markets and the U.S. Constitution. He was a master communicator with an uncanny ability to make complex topics and theories understandable. Throughout his life, he demonstrated unwavering courage to stand up and tell the truth starting with his challenge of the U.S. Army and President John F. Kennedy over racial discrimination in the military while holding the lowly rank of private!
He spent decades teaching economics at George Mason University and, along the way, blessed us with volumes of logic and common sense - some of which I share with you in this episode.
He spent decades teaching economics at George Mason University and, along the way, blessed us with volumes of logic and common sense - some of which I share with you in this episode.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.