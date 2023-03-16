Sovereign State Banks

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



childrenshealthdefense

3/13/2023





Listen in — a discussion on World Health Organization powers, paying in cash, food sovereignty and more with Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey. ‘Financial Rebellion’ brings viewers the latest and greatest on finance-related issues and transactions. Tune in to this episode on CHD.TV!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Financial Rebellion’ With Catherine Austin Fitts on CHD.TV Live Every Thursday — 6:00am PT | 9:00am ET

➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion

