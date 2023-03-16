Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sovereign State Banks
125 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

childrenshealthdefense

3/13/2023

Listen in — a discussion on World Health Organization powers, paying in cash, food sovereignty and more with Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey. ‘Financial Rebellion’ brings viewers the latest and greatest on finance-related issues and transactions. Tune in to this episode on CHD.TV!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Financial Rebellion’ With Catherine Austin Fitts on CHD.TV  Live Every Thursday — 6:00am PT | 9:00am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion

Show less
Keywords
freedomclimate changeglobal warmingvaccinemoneycongressgoldcell phonewhofraudcashsilverweaponpolly tommeybioweaponcatherine austin fittsglobal controlkill youchildrenshealthdefensecbdcqr codecarolyn bettssovereign state banksexit the wholoss of independence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket