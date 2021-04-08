© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: AL Senate Hopeful Caught in Sordid Affair, Pelosi Renting to Pedophile Connected Group
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • April 08, 2021
BREAKING: AL Senate Hopeful Caught in Sordid Affair, Pelosi Renting to Pedophile Connected Group
Patrick Howley of http://nationalfile.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the stories of AL Senator hopeful John Merrill being caught in a sordid affair at taxpayer's expense, and how Nancy Pelosi is renting to a pedophile connected group. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606e2f1d3391c60cd26250f6
Patrick Howley of http://nationalfile.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the stories of AL Senator hopeful John Merrill being caught in a sordid affair at taxpayer's expense, and how Nancy Pelosi is renting to a pedophile connected group. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606e2f1d3391c60cd26250f6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.