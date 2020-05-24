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Making A Killing - The Untold Story Of Psychotropic Drugging
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45 views • May 24, 2020
2008 Documentary detailing horrific family tragedies that have happened due to taking dangerous "properly prescribed" medication that we are told by our doctors is safe.
But is it really safe...?
But is it really safe...?
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