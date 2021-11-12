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[Bidan]flation Nation: None Of This Is An Accident
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30 views • November 12, 2021
Inflation Nation
* Dems don’t care if you go broke.
* The MSM don’t seem to care about high gas prices.
* There is no greater divide in America than the gap between people who care about costs and those who don’t.
* The grifter class are useless and don’t care; but we rely on people who do useful things and do care.
* Cars provide autonomy, which central planners hate.
* The price of everyday goods keeps rising.
* This is scary and unsustainable.
* Elites aren’t affected — while people who can afford it least are hit the hardest.
* There is a limit to how long our government can keep printing currency and spending it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6281548533001
* Dems don’t care if you go broke.
* The MSM don’t seem to care about high gas prices.
* There is no greater divide in America than the gap between people who care about costs and those who don’t.
* The grifter class are useless and don’t care; but we rely on people who do useful things and do care.
* Cars provide autonomy, which central planners hate.
* The price of everyday goods keeps rising.
* This is scary and unsustainable.
* Elites aren’t affected — while people who can afford it least are hit the hardest.
* There is a limit to how long our government can keep printing currency and spending it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6281548533001
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