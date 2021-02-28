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Miles Johnson Outlines the Consequences of Taking the mRNA Vaccine
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512 views • February 28, 2021
Miles Johnston had a career in BBC as Broadcast Engineer and Technical Director at B-SKY-B for 26 years, and was the Founder of the Irish UFO Research Centre in the 1970s. He has addressed the issues of the many different AIs, Cyborgs and the changes to human beings with GMO, via planned Epigenetics which presents the greatest threat to all life via 5G.
In this video Miles talks about the genocide being engendered by the deadly, toxic mRNA "vaccines" and the horrific consequences we might expect in a few months after the gestation of the nano-bots starts to reorganize the DNA of those infected.
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
In this video Miles talks about the genocide being engendered by the deadly, toxic mRNA "vaccines" and the horrific consequences we might expect in a few months after the gestation of the nano-bots starts to reorganize the DNA of those infected.
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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