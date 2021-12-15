The 9 steps they use to control us [⁣⁣The whole world's brainwashed]

i spent 4 hours making a this 1 min video lol.

I used tom MacDonald's brainwashed and added a shitload of images, memes and transitions.. tons of info in a very fast paced vid.



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The whole world's brainwashed

It's us against them, it ain't you against me



Step one, train the people only to consume

Step two, infiltrate adults with the news

Step three, indoctrinate the children through the schools

And the music and the apps on the phones that they use

Step four, separate the right from the left

Step five, separate the white from the black

Step six, separate the rich from the poor

Use religion and equality to separate 'em more

Step seven, fabricate a problem made of lies

Step eight, put it on the news every night

Step nine, when people start to fight and divide

Take control, this is called situational design



They can't stop us 'cause we're ready to fight

Try to brainwash us but we won't let freedom die

The whole world's brainwashed

Everybody pick a team, start a riot in the streets

The whole world's brainwashed

It's us against them, it ain't you against me