© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 9 steps they use to control us [The whole world's brainwashed]
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • December 15, 2021
i spent 4 hours making a this 1 min video lol.
I used tom MacDonald's brainwashed and added a shitload of images, memes and transitions.. tons of info in a very fast paced vid.
_____________________________
The whole world's brainwashed
It's us against them, it ain't you against me
Step one, train the people only to consume
Step two, infiltrate adults with the news
Step three, indoctrinate the children through the schools
And the music and the apps on the phones that they use
Step four, separate the right from the left
Step five, separate the white from the black
Step six, separate the rich from the poor
Use religion and equality to separate 'em more
Step seven, fabricate a problem made of lies
Step eight, put it on the news every night
Step nine, when people start to fight and divide
Take control, this is called situational design
They can't stop us 'cause we're ready to fight
Try to brainwash us but we won't let freedom die
The whole world's brainwashed
Everybody pick a team, start a riot in the streets
The whole world's brainwashed
It's us against them, it ain't you against me
I used tom MacDonald's brainwashed and added a shitload of images, memes and transitions.. tons of info in a very fast paced vid.
_____________________________
The whole world's brainwashed
It's us against them, it ain't you against me
Step one, train the people only to consume
Step two, infiltrate adults with the news
Step three, indoctrinate the children through the schools
And the music and the apps on the phones that they use
Step four, separate the right from the left
Step five, separate the white from the black
Step six, separate the rich from the poor
Use religion and equality to separate 'em more
Step seven, fabricate a problem made of lies
Step eight, put it on the news every night
Step nine, when people start to fight and divide
Take control, this is called situational design
They can't stop us 'cause we're ready to fight
Try to brainwash us but we won't let freedom die
The whole world's brainwashed
Everybody pick a team, start a riot in the streets
The whole world's brainwashed
It's us against them, it ain't you against me
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.