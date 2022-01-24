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Coach drives around DC with Huge Wanted Signs!!
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638 views • January 24, 2022
From Smoke and Mirrors
Coach drives around the city with huge wanted signs for:
Anthony Fauci - NIH
Bill Gates - Co Founder Microsoft
Jacob Rothschild - super Banker
Klaus Schwab - Economic Forum
The CDC (Center for Control Disease)
'Big Pharma' (Pharmaceutical Industry)
Robert Kadlec - A. Secretary HHS
Those days of justice are fast approaching... ⚖☠
Location: Washington D.C, US
Coach drives around the city with huge wanted signs for:
Anthony Fauci - NIH
Bill Gates - Co Founder Microsoft
Jacob Rothschild - super Banker
Klaus Schwab - Economic Forum
The CDC (Center for Control Disease)
'Big Pharma' (Pharmaceutical Industry)
Robert Kadlec - A. Secretary HHS
Those days of justice are fast approaching... ⚖☠
Location: Washington D.C, US
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