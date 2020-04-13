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Electric Company Math Fun Review - Games That Should Be On The Intellivision Amico
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5 views • April 13, 2020
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In this video Sara and I play The Electric Company Math Fun! on the original Intellivision. This game has been used as an example by Tommy Tallarico as to the kind of play balancing we can expect on the Amico. As individuals can participate at different skill levels, players with different math abilities can play together and still have fun. Unfortunately, I somehow got mixed up and gave Little Buddy the harder math level. Oh well, it’s still fun!
In this video Sara and I play The Electric Company Math Fun! on the original Intellivision. This game has been used as an example by Tommy Tallarico as to the kind of play balancing we can expect on the Amico. As individuals can participate at different skill levels, players with different math abilities can play together and still have fun. Unfortunately, I somehow got mixed up and gave Little Buddy the harder math level. Oh well, it’s still fun!
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