Jesse Johnson All Charges Dropped! Will WOP Pizza Rise Again?

Jesse is back after a huge win against the tyrants in Calgary city council, to tell us about the win and what is next for this beloved icon of freedom!
Lawsuits are bound to come from this decision and it's very ironic that the taxpayers are going to be on the hook for paying this man back for his lost business?
Share this message with all your groups. We can all use a win to fuel our march forward to freedom!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.