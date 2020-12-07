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Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj - Trumps Personality
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54 views • December 07, 2020
It's not over yet. Praying for Jesus to Bring revival to The United States of America. Surrender? He has not yet begun to fight! He has the heart of Rudy Ruettiger. Christians coming from other nations to revive in us our own ideals. Evangelizing us.We should all rise to the defense of our constitution and simultaneously repent of our corruption. shekinahworship.com
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