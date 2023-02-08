Create New Account
Vertically Integrated Cannabis MSO
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday |

Fluent is a Florida-based vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, processor, formulator, and retailer. 

 

During my discussion with FLUENT's CEO Robert Beasley, we covered the following:

 

*Fluent’s cannabis evolution

*Curaleaf & limited license states

*Sales in FL, incl. Cookies

*Expanding into PA

*Texas VS Puerto Rico

*Strategic Partners & SOPs

*CNTMF’s stock price

*Safe Banking

*Cannabis State Legalization

*Federal Legalization

 

Episode 1,112 The #TalkingHedge talks with Robert Beasley, Chief Executive Officer at FLUENT...

https://youtu.be/mEW5zu_ACjc

 

cannabismarijuanamso

