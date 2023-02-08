Vertically Integrated Cannabis MSO

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Fluent is a Florida-based vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, processor, formulator, and retailer.
During my discussion with FLUENT's CEO Robert Beasley, we covered the following:
*Fluent’s cannabis evolution
*Curaleaf & limited license states
*Sales in FL, incl. Cookies
*Expanding into PA
*Texas VS Puerto Rico
*Strategic Partners & SOPs
*CNTMF’s stock price
*Safe Banking
*Cannabis State Legalization
*Federal Legalization
Episode 1,112 The #TalkingHedge talks with Robert Beasley, Chief Executive Officer at FLUENT...
https://youtu.be/mEW5zu_ACjc