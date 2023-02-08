Vertically Integrated Cannabis MSO

Fluent is a Florida-based vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, processor, formulator, and retailer.
During my discussion with FLUENT's CEO Robert Beasley, we covered the following:
*Fluent’s cannabis evolution
*Curaleaf & limited license states
*Sales in FL, incl. Cookies
*Expanding into PA
*Texas VS Puerto Rico
*Strategic Partners & SOPs
*CNTMF’s stock price
*Safe Banking
*Cannabis State Legalization
*Federal Legalization
Episode 1,112 The #TalkingHedge talks with Robert Beasley, Chief Executive Officer at FLUENT...
https://youtu.be/mEW5zu_ACjc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.