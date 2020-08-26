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Military's Lightning Weapon - Locks On To Anything Metal, Makes It Melt, Explode
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115 views • August 26, 2020
Think CA Fires
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFnAD...
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License:Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFnAD...
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
License:Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
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