Rifleman Squat AQT with the Victor Faxon Vortex 10/22

AmbGun Rimfire Known Distance Project page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/rimfire-known-distance-project
I set out with a goal to shoot a Rifleman score, 210 points, on a Project Appleseed 25m AQT with stages 2, 3, and 4 all shot from squatting. I went in knowing it's achievable since I've witnessed a fellow instructor, at an Appleseed in Laramie, get the score shooting all stages offhand.
I really thought that I'd need a perfect 50 points in stage one offhand to buy myself the leeway needed to sneak thru stage 4. My plan was to arrive at stage 4 with enough points so that I'd “just” need a 70 to reach the needed 210.
It was a pretty cold day, so my vest and hoodie added too much bulk to allow the use of the sling for support. So I went in thinking that this would be the first of several trips to the range in pursuit of the Rifleman squat goal.
Completing stage one without that perfect score, I was basically just going thru the motions. For sure I was really striving to get solid squat steady hold factors, but I was just thinking to check that “first try” checkbox.
Some clutch moments….middle target in stage three and the last target in 4. Thing is, I didn't see them as clutch moments at the time since I didn't know where I was points wise.
But with persistence and those clutch moments, I managed a 220…better than I expected for sure.
Sinking into my steady squat really compresses my diaphragm that means surfacing for air. I need to see if there is a way I can squat into a solid position while maintaining a respiratory cycle.
This Victor Faxon Vortex rifle definitely helped me reach my goal.