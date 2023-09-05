X22 REPORT Ep. 3155a - People See The Economic Matrix, The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is A Hoax

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3155a - Sept 4, 2023

People See Through The Economic Matrix, The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is A Hoax





As countries continue to follow the green new deal agenda they are now discovering that energy costs are going through the rough, backlash is coming. Jobs numbers are manipulated and the Biden admin are now substituting illegals for American workers. The people are now seeing through the [CB]/[WEF] economic matrix.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





