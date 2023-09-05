X22 REPORT Ep. 3155a - People See The Economic Matrix, The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is A Hoax

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3155a - Sept 4, 2023
People See Through The Economic Matrix, The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is A Hoax
As countries continue to follow the green new deal agenda they are now discovering that energy costs are going through the rough, backlash is coming. Jobs numbers are manipulated and the Biden admin are now substituting illegals for American workers. The people are now seeing through the [CB]/[WEF] economic matrix.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.