🗝️ The Golden Key
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
1
9 views • 1 day ago
This live performance duet features clear, unembellished vocals traded between two singers, accompanied by minimal acoustic instrumentation—primarily guitar and piano—to highlight vocal purity, Dynamic crescendos encourage the audience to join in, with communal crowd singing swelling during the chorus, creating an intimate, electric atmosphere

(Verse 1) (Am)Sunrise paints the (G)rolling green, a (C)serene and waking (F)scene (Am)Lush forest whispers, (G)deep and old, a (C)story waiting to be (E)told. (Am)We stand here at the (G)edge of fear, the (C)world's noise ringing (F)in our ear. But (Am)look beyond the (G)city's wall, to the (C)ancient wisdom, (E)answering the call. (Chorus) Oh, the (C)Natural Health, the (G)Liberty we seek, The (Am)Truth that lights the (F)way for the humble and the meek. A (C)golden sun ascends, a (G)stylized key it casts, (Am)Unlocking the abundance, built to (F)forever last. We're (C)unveiling the hidden (G)path, beneath the endless (Am)sky, To (F)wellness, freedom, and the (E)reason why! (Verse 2) (Am)They built the roads, they (G)fenced the ground, they (C)said the answers (F)can't be found. But the (Am)body knows the (G)earth's design, the (C)rhythm of the (E)leaf and vine. (Am)Through natural medicine, (G)strong and pure, a (C)healing that will (F)long endure. No (Am)more the veil, no (G)more the chains, we (C)break the pattern of the (E)old refrains. (Chorus) Oh, the (C)Natural Health, the (G)Liberty we seek, The (Am)Truth that lights the (F)way for the humble and the meek. A (C)golden sun ascends, a (G)stylized key it casts, (Am)Unlocking the abundance, built to (F)forever last. We're (C)unveiling the hidden (G)path, beneath the endless (Am)sky, To (F)wellness, freedom, and the (E)reason why! (Bridge) (Dm)Decentralize the power, (Am)let the seeds take root, (G)From the center to the circle, we (C)gather the forbidden (E)fruit. (Dm)The forest in the foreground, it's (Am)harmony made plain, (G)In the rolling hills of freedom, we (E)find our strength again. (Guitar Solo - Over Am-G-C-F progression) (Chorus) Oh, the (C)Natural Health, the (G)Liberty we seek, The (Am)Truth that lights the (F)way for the humble and the meek. A (C)golden sun ascends, a (G)stylized key it casts, (Am)Unlocking the abundance, built to (F)forever last. We're (C)unveiling the hidden (G)path, beneath the endless (Am)sky, To (F)wellness, freedom, and the (E)reason why! (Outro) (Am)The vines are twined, (G)the leaves are green, (C)A new dawn breaks, (F)a golden scene. (Am)Health, Liberty, and (G)Truth combined... (C)Leave the old world (E)far behind. (Am)Wellness... (G)Freedom... (C)Abundance... (E)Found. (Am - fade out)

Keywords
this live performance duet features clearunembellished vocals traded between two singersaccompanied by minimal acoustic instrumentation
