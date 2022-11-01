"The Resurrections Of The Dead In Christ And Unbelievers"

One of the cornerstones of the Christian faith is the belief in a resurrection of dead. The first resurrection of the dead in Christ happens at the second coming of Jesus Christ, which coincides with the rapture of the living faithful. The second resurrection of the dead occurs after the millennium reign of Christ and his followers. This happening is often referred to as the same event named the Great White Throne judgment. My video looks at the two resurrections, and what people will appear at which resurrection.

