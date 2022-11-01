"The Resurrections Of The Dead In Christ And Unbelievers"

One of the cornerstones of the Christian faith
is the belief in a resurrection of dead.
The first resurrection of the dead in Christ happens at the second
coming of Jesus Christ, which coincides with the rapture of the living
faithful. The second resurrection of the
dead occurs after the millennium reign of Christ and his followers. This happening is often referred to as the
same event named the Great White Throne judgment. My video looks at the two resurrections, and
what people will appear at which resurrection.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.