"The Resurrections Of The Dead In Christ And Unbelievers"

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One of the cornerstones of the Christian faith
is the belief in a resurrection of dead.
The first resurrection of the dead in Christ happens at the second
coming of Jesus Christ, which coincides with the rapture of the living
faithful. The second resurrection of the
dead occurs after the millennium reign of Christ and his followers. This happening is often referred to as the
same event named the Great White Throne judgment. My video looks at the two resurrections, and
what people will appear at which resurrection.