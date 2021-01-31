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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - QAnon, Dr. Fauci, Deep State, Spirit of Prophecy - What's Up Prof? 10
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84 views • January 31, 2021
In Episode 10 we discuss QAnon and the draining of the deep state swamp and how it all might fit in with Hegelian Dialectic. We also discuss the Spirit of Prophecy mentioned in the Bible and how it pertains to the remnant church.
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