Renee Good & Ashli Babbitt- Civil War. Avoid this. It took El Salvador, where my family is from, 50 years, start to finish, to recover. Do not allow the U.S. to be The Proxy war as happened to El Salvador and so many countries all over the world.
Remember, before people acknowledge they are in a civil war, or, history books provide you dates, they actually start years before. The U.S. should learn from refugees and the children of refugees to avoid such a terrible tragedy.