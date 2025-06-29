The Throne in Elam The King, the Beast, and the Divorce of Babylon!

Shalom and welcome back to The Ancient Pathway. In this powerful teaching, we unravel the prophetic mystery of Elam, the Antichrist’s throne, and the spiritual adultery of Jerusalem — revealed as Mystery Babylon. Yah declares judgment not only on the nations, but on the harlot city married to the Beast. 📜 From Jeremiah 49 to Revelation 17, this video uncovers the spiritual throne of the Antichrist in Elam, the counterfeit covenant forged with the Beast, and Yahushua’s return to issue a righteous divorce — severing the harlot from His people and preparing New Jerusalem for a purified remnant. If this message convicts you, share it. Let the trumpet sound. Come out from among her, for the time is short and the judgment is sure. Subscribe, comment, and join the remnant walking the narrow path. Much love, in Yahushua’s name. Shabbat Shalom.