Tom Renz | A Look at My Job & The Corruption of Our Justice System

A lot of people ask me what I do and how I fight, the answer is simple, I am an attorney, a political commentator, a political activist, and a businessman. I leverage my knowledge of the law to advocate for freedom in every arena I fight in. I strive to do all of these jobs with honesty and integrity and I'm here to tell you that the corruption I'm seeing in our justice system must be fought and won quickly. #Lawfare #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #Truth
