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The God Who Gave Us Life Gave Us Liberty - Alex Newman
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12 views • May 16, 2022
The return of Alex Newman to Liberty Monks. Alex unleashes on the global cabal and makes and exciting announcement.
Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker and consultant. He is a contributor to The Epoch Times, World Net Daily, Freedom Project Media, the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, and is the Senior Editor for The New American Magazine. He has authored and co-authored several books including the book “Crimes of the educator
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Show Notes:
www.libertysentinel.org
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Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker and consultant. He is a contributor to The Epoch Times, World Net Daily, Freedom Project Media, the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, and is the Senior Editor for The New American Magazine. He has authored and co-authored several books including the book “Crimes of the educator
Subscribe to the Liberty Monks mailing list to keep up on all of the latest content at www.libertymonks.com
See more info about Liberty Monks on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen to Liberty Monks Audio on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
Show Notes:
www.libertysentinel.org
Follow Alex on Facebook, twitter
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