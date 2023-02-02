https://gettr.com/post/p2719yye293

1/30/2023 Brother Changdao: Since 2020, only less than 1% of our fellow fighters have lost their confidence in our loan programs when experiencing difficulties and quit, but some of them still stay with the Whistleblowers’ Movement. Such a high participation rate is rarely seen in other investments elsewhere. Our remarkable achievement must be attributed to the solid credibility established by Mr. Guo through his great efforts over the past few years.

#credibility #WhistleblowersMovement #OnlyTruthPrevail #NFSC





1/30/2023 长岛哥：2020年以来，只有不到1%的人在遇到困难时失去了信心，退出了借款项目，但有些还继续留在爆料革命里面。这样高的参与度在其他任何地方的投资里是很难见到的。这都要归功于郭先生这几年为爆料革命所打造的坚实的信用基础。

#信用 #爆料革命 #唯真不破 #新中国联邦



