ISRAEL GOVT. SETS THE WAR RECORD STRAIGHT WAKEUP!

SHE'S TELLING THE TRUTH HOWEVER, SHE DOESN'T EXPLAIN WHY ISRAEL STOOD DOWN AND LET HAMAS ATTACK INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS. I'LL TELL IT WAS DONE TO GET THE 3RD WAR WAR ROLLING. ON BOTH SIDES HUMANS HAVE TO BE SACRIFICED FOR THE GREATER GOOD DAH! THE INSANITY CONTINUES IN A WORLD GONE MAD. WE'RE NOW IN THE TRIBULATION AND THINGS ARE GOING TO GET DARKER NOW. PREP, PRAY AND GET OUT OF THE WAY...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.