ISRAEL GOVT. SETS THE WAR RECORD STRAIGHT WAKEUP!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 20 hours ago

SHE'S TELLING THE TRUTH HOWEVER, SHE DOESN'T EXPLAIN WHY ISRAEL STOOD DOWN AND LET HAMAS ATTACK INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS. I'LL TELL IT WAS DONE TO GET THE 3RD WAR WAR ROLLING. ON BOTH SIDES HUMANS HAVE TO BE SACRIFICED FOR THE GREATER GOOD DAH! THE INSANITY CONTINUES IN A WORLD GONE MAD. WE'RE NOW IN THE TRIBULATION AND THINGS ARE GOING TO GET DARKER NOW. PREP, PRAY AND GET OUT OF THE WAY...

military ufo occult economy religion war history new world order satanism stock market sex end times devil sign

