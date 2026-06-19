U.S./Iran Talks Delayed As Israel Defies Fragile Road Map To Peace

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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.19.2026
U.S./IRAN NEGOTIATIONS DELAYED
https://www.rt.com/news/641818-us-iran-negotiations-delayed/
J.D. VANCE TELLSISRAEL...
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/18/jd-vance-tells-israel-you-cant-kill-your-way-out-of-security-problems
IRAN SAYS THE DEAL TO END THE WAR REQUIRES...
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/iran-says-the-deal-to-end-the-war-with-the-u-s-requires-israel-to-withdraw-from-lebanon
IRAN WAR, TRUMP, U.S. DEAL, HORMUZ
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-trump-us-deal-strait-of-hormuz/#post-update-d7d81539
NIH RESEARCHERES...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/science/articles/two-high-level-nih-researchers-220141780.html
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson