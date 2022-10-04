CHINA & U.S. ALIGN ON COVID POLICY

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 3, 2022
While the last countries drop their Covid restrictions, a glaringly uncomfortable fact is laid bare as America is now aligned with China by requiring full vaccination to enter each respective country.
POSTED: October 3, 2022
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