This "Bipartisan" Tax Bill Gives WELFARE to Illegal Aliens!
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
50 views
Published 13 hours ago

BREAKING: Conservatives Matt Gaetz and Thomas Massie oppose the welfare giveaway to illegals masquerading as a tax cut! (Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 01/30/24)


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!


Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

