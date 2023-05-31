The Sign for the Bride - Part 1 | Video 3 of 4

This is the 3rd (of 4) video presentations covering our recently refreshed legacy study, "The Sign for the Bride - Part 1."https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm





This is part of the larger study titled, When Cometh that Thief in the Night, on theopenscroll.com.





Featuring these sections of Part 1:

Discerning the Day of the Lord

What Threat is Posed by the Lie?

Who are they who 'did not receive the love of the truth so as to be saved'?

The "Coming Great Deception" Covers the Lie as the First Strike





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TOS_SignForBrideP1_V3_of_4.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com