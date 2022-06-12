SIN tecnicismos políticos/médicos/científicos/legales: ¿Por qué estamos perdiendo esta lucha anti plandemia? Soluciones propuestas

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Santiago Caviglia, consultor activista anti globalista especialista en estrategias y conductas humanas, realiza un conciso y a su vez agudo análisis de por qué nuestro activismo de profesionales está perdiendo esta lucha anti plandemia. Al respecto, también brinda soluciones para revertir dicha situación.