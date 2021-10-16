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Exclusive: Clay and Vanessa Clark respond to questions about ReAwaken America Tour, Clay's infamous whiteboard, and much, much more...
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111 views • October 16, 2021
Clay and Vanessa Clark are guests on today's Todd Coconato Show "The Remnant".
On today's show, Pastor Todd asked pointed questions to clear up any confusion about the intention and motive behind the ReAwaken America Tour, why Clay has a picture on one of his books that could be misconstrued, and what is really behind that infamous whiteboard that several media outlets have reported on in recent months. You don't want to miss this one. Click video below.
If you want to get in touch with Clay, please go to www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com or text him directly at 918-851-0102.
If you would like to attend the Dallas or Phoenix ReAwaken America Tour, there are still seats left. You can get tickets by going to www.Thrivetimeshow.com and for a discount, please use the promo-code "Todd".
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Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Get up to the minute news here: www.Remnant.News
Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app
Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme
Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: https://remnant.news/hanews/deals-for-remnant-warriors/
Pastor Todd's website: www.ToddCoconato.com
On today's show, Pastor Todd asked pointed questions to clear up any confusion about the intention and motive behind the ReAwaken America Tour, why Clay has a picture on one of his books that could be misconstrued, and what is really behind that infamous whiteboard that several media outlets have reported on in recent months. You don't want to miss this one. Click video below.
If you want to get in touch with Clay, please go to www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com or text him directly at 918-851-0102.
If you would like to attend the Dallas or Phoenix ReAwaken America Tour, there are still seats left. You can get tickets by going to www.Thrivetimeshow.com and for a discount, please use the promo-code "Todd".
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Get up to the minute news here: www.Remnant.News
Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app
Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme
Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: https://remnant.news/hanews/deals-for-remnant-warriors/
Pastor Todd's website: www.ToddCoconato.com
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