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They are Calling the Flu COVID and I Have Proof--BANNED BY YOUTUBE
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70 views • January 13, 2021
I took my mom for the rapid COVID test today. Because I am a nurse that used to work in the Emergency Room, I know what a rapid flu test looks like. That is exactly what they gave my mother, a rapid flu test. I asked for verification. Can we stop with all the nonsense now? This is clearly a scam!
My patients used to call me "Kathy." They talked about how much I reminded them of Kathy Bates. I can hear the resemblance in this video.
My patients used to call me "Kathy." They talked about how much I reminded them of Kathy Bates. I can hear the resemblance in this video.
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