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Eric Trump shreds Joe Biden and Democrats after dad's CPAC speech
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130 views • March 02, 2021
Eric Trump joins Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly to discuss his father's CPAC address, the change in leadership style under Joe Biden, how the legal system has been 'weaponized' against him and all who worked with the former president, the lasting support that people still have for his father even out of office, and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports. weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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