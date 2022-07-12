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What a story. Hemp and Nicotine prevent spike protein attachment both in infection and vaccine. Absolute madness.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8661963/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34873287/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35791013/
https://medium.com/cannabis-explorations/cbga-and-cbda-bind-to-the-sars-cov-2-spike-protein-in-human-epithelial-cells-ee1fe68d91bb
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32790936/