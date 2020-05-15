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Pediatricians Against Incorrect Corona Measures
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39 views • May 15, 2020
For the health and well-being of children!
An excerpt from a position paper from a group of scientists, doctors, pediatricians, and educators who are concerned with what they believe are the wrong measures against a corona threat.
Note: Content in this video is for reference purposes only and is not intended to substitute for the advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional.
An excerpt from a position paper from a group of scientists, doctors, pediatricians, and educators who are concerned with what they believe are the wrong measures against a corona threat.
Note: Content in this video is for reference purposes only and is not intended to substitute for the advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional.
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