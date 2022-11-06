Is Heaven Real?Episode 44: At last we get to the subject we have been wanting to get to for a long time, Heaven. Is it a real tangible place, or is it a place where ghosts roam? Maybe a state of mind as some teach? What can we learn from the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy?
