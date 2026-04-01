The AI Future They Warned Us About Has Arrived-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 1 2026

For years, the world has been conditioned to welcome artificial intelligence as the next great leap forward for humanity. We were told it would help us work faster, think better, solve harder problems, and usher in a new age of peace, safety, and convenience. The sales pitch was polished, reassuring, almost soothing. There was no need to fear, they said. We could control AI, they said. It would only exist to serve mankind, and we’d make sure it would never cross the line. But that line is already gone, and here we are. “This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish.” James 3:15 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the future people once feared is no longer lurking on the horizon like some distant science fiction nightmare. It is here now, embedded in the systems that govern speech, commerce, surveillance, warfare, medicine, education, banking, and human identity itself. It has arrived quietly, efficiently, and with almost no resistance. Worse still, most people do not even realize they are living inside it already. This is not merely a technological revolution, it is a spiritual conditioning program for the last days. Artificial intelligence is not dangerous simply because it is powerful. It is dangerous because it is being placed into the hands of a lost and God-hating world that has already rejected truth, rejected righteousness, and rejected the Lord Jesus Christ. The world laughs at such warnings because it has been trained to mock discernment. But the architecture is already rising all around us. How would you describe it? You know. This is Babel with servers. This is Sodom with software, Pharaoh with algorithms, this is Nebuchadnezzar with machine learning. This is exactly what all those cheesy 1990’s low-budget prophecy movies told you was coming, and you didn’t listen. Here’s a fun fact – the very same people bringing you this dystopian AI digital prison are the very same people waging war in the Middle East, and today we help you connect all the end times dots.