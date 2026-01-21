BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bessent admitting goal of US sanctions: is to make ordinary Iranians so miserable that they rise up & overthrow the govt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
41 views • 1 day ago

Here is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitting the goal of U.S. sanctions is to make ordinary Iranians so miserable that they rise up and overthrow the government. This is the kind of thing everybody knows but is rarely admitted openly.

FYI, it is illegal under international law.

Adding: 

FT: US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick was heckled at a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos hosted by BlackRock’s Larry Fink, according to people at the event.

The gathering on Tuesday night descended into uproar after combative remarks from Lutnick, the people said, with widespread jeering, some guests walking out and appeals for calm from Fink, head of the world’s largest asset manager and interim co-chair of WEF.

Lutnick had earlier on Tuesday written an op-ed for the FT in which he said: “We’re not going to Davos to uphold the status quo. We’re going to confront it head on.”

He also wrote: “We are here at Davos to make one thing crystal clear: With President Trump, capitalism has a new sheriff in town.”

US and EU relations are at a low ebb after the US president threatened to impose new tariffs on certain European countries if he is not allowed to “acquire” Greenland.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
