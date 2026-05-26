Fertilizer and Pesticide Shortages Impacting Crop Production, an interview with David DuByne

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Fertilizer shortages are only part of the crisis. Farmers now face shrinking supplies of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides while insects and weeds surge across major crop regions. Could global food production be entering a dangerous new phase?
#FoodCrisis #CropFailure #Agriculture #FoodSecurity #SupplyChain #Fertilizer #GlobalEconomy
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